Inflation | Prices have risen 70 percent in Argentina since last year, and the central bank raised the key interest rate by almost 10 percentage points at once

Wild inflation figures are forcing Argentina to raise interest rates just as hard. Even that doesn’t seem to be enough when citizens are reaching for dollars instead of the weak peso.

Inflation and the key interest rate hikes made to curb it have been the biggest talking point in the financial world this year in the US and Europe, but in Argentina the figures look much wilder than the most followed economic areas.

On Thursday, the country’s central bank raised its most important Leliq interest rate at once by as much as 9.5 percentage points, which raised the interest rate to a whopping 69.5 percent. The interest rate increase is already the eighth of the year. The last time the interest rate was raised was just two weeks ago, even then by 8.0 percentage points.

They talk about it, among other things CNN, Bloomberg and Reuters.

The central bank is trying to curb the wildly raging inflation in the country by raising interest rates, i.e. the rise in consumer prices. Compared to a year ago, consumer prices in Argentina rose by as much as 71 percent in July. According to data published by the government, the inflation rate was the highest in about 30 years.

The rise in prices is also not believed to be over. In the forecasts, annual inflation is believed to reach more than 90 percent by the end of the year.

Argentina the economic turbulence has shaken the political field as well. The new finance minister Sergio Massa is already the third minister to hold the position since the beginning of July.

According to Bloomberg, Massa has promised not to ask the country’s central bank to print more money to cover government spending this year. Massa’s promise is also one of the IMF’s demands for Argentina, which owes the IMF 44 billion dollars.

According to the news agency, printing money to cover government expenses has been one of the chronic root causes of the country’s accelerating inflation over the past two years.

Bloomberg Latin America Economist Adriana Dupita estimates that the changes brought by Massa – especially the drastic increases in the key interest rate – can help bring down the inflation rate and inflation expectations.

“The extent of the change depends on whether Massa keeps his promise not to rely on printing money to finance the country’s administration.”

Argentina has been going from one economic crisis to another for decades. With the accumulation of various financial problems, it has repeatedly drifted into insolvency.

Economic magazine of The Financial Times according to the country has been left largely outside the international debt markets after drifting into insolvency in 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic disciplined its economy.

When it has been difficult to obtain international debt, the state has financed its operations with, among other things, domestic debt and printing money, which in turn has fueled the already high rate of inflation.

One One of Argentina’s problems is its weak currency, the Argentine peso, which is currently only worth about 0.0074 US dollars. Or the other way around, one dollar gives you about 135 pesos.

According to Bloomberg, raising the key interest rate is one of the ways the government tries to get its citizens to hold on to their pesos. A tightening of monetary policy usually leads to a strengthening of the currency when interest rates rise.

Due to the weak peso, Argentines have resorted to the stable US dollar in many places. According to The New York Times (NYT), Argentines may hold the most US currency outside the US.

August at the beginning of in the article he published the magazine tells how the weak peso and years of skyrocketing prices have forced Argentines to adapt.

According to the magazine, people use their pesos as soon as they get them, and everything from televisions to potatoes is bought in installments. Banks are not trusted and credit is rarely used.

After years of price increases, nobody really knows what things should really cost.

However, Argentina and its people have survived. According to an article in The New York Times, wages for many professions are increasing by nearly 50 percent a year, and landlords can raise rents at a similar rate.

Meanwhile, millions of Argentines are buying dollars on the black market to avoid government restrictions on buying dollars.

All this has led, according to NYT, to the fact that new houses are being built and restaurants are full in the wealthier areas of Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina, but in poorer areas people collect and sell discarded cardboard, combine their money to buy food or use a pure barter economy to avoid using the peso.

According to NYT, as many as 37 percent of Argentines live in poverty. In 2016, the figure was 30 percent.

The wages of the poorest citizens do not automatically increase with inflation, and they cannot afford to pay extra in US dollars on the black market.

It means that even when they go to work, they earn pesos whose value almost literally melts in their hands.

And at the same time, everything around is getting expensive.