The State Public Security Commission (CES) made an investment of 830 thousand pesos for 300 panic wristbands to women in situations of violence who require protection from the State Attorney General’s Office.

bracelets that will be linked to the C5 surveillance system to attend to any situation detected by the carriers and with an application on their mobile phone, in addition to being able to receive instant calls at the time of an emergency.

The CES invites women who have a protection measure to come to the State Center for Social Prevention of Violence and Delinquency with Citizen Participation to request this protection tool.

The battery of electronic devices has a duration of 60 days, they can also be used as a keychain or necklace and in case the user does not have the device with her, she will have an emergency alarm installed on her cell phone.

Women who request this support will receive comprehensive support from the security center with counseling and psychological and legal follow-up to protect both women and their families.