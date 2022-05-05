State-owned company defends itself from criticism of the price of aviation kerosene at a hearing on MP do Voo Simples in the Senate

Representatives of the federal government, airlines and regulatory bodies joined together this Thursday (May 5, 2022) against a passage of the MP (provisional measure) of Voo Simples, which once again prohibits the charging of fees for checking baggage at airports.

The proposal to end the so-called baggage allowance was included during the processing of the MP in the Chamber, which accepted an amendment by the deputy Perpétua Almeida (PC of the B-AC) when approving the text. Here’s the intact of the version approved by the House (817 KB).

In a Senate hearing, the majority of civil aviation industry participants spoke out against the amendment. “In the government’s view, this is a major setback in terms of legal uncertainty.”, said the National Secretary of Civil Aviation, Ronei Glazmann.

Several of the guests pointed to Petrobras when finding culprits for the soaring prices of airline tickets – repeatedly classified as “absurdities” and “extortionate”.

“The increase in the price of kerosene has crossed any threshold. Up over 140% in the last year”, said the president of the abear (Brazilian Association of Airlines), Eduardo Sanowicz.

The state-owned company is the main supplier of QAV (aviation kerosene) to the Brazilian market. Fuel currently accounts for up to 40% of airline costs in the country.

Despite the majority of hearing participants rejecting the charge for checking bags as a relevant factor in ticket prices, the PSD leader in the Senate, Nelsinho Translate (MS), stated that “difficultly” the plenary of the House will remove the amendment from the text.

no mea culpa

The manager of Price Forecasting, Market and Sales at Petrobras, Diogo Gonçalves Bezerra, sought to exempt the company from responsibility for the weight of kerosene in airline expenses, which pass the cost on to ticket prices.

He stated that the state-owned company sells the fuel only to distributors and, therefore, does not manage the prices offered to airlines. He also said that there are no restrictions”legal, regulatory or logistical” for other companies to act as kerosene importers to Brazil.

The arguments of the Petrobras spokesman were partially refuted by CADE (Administrative Council for Economic Defense) adviser Gustavo Augusto Freitas de Lima. He said that the number of QAV distributors for the Guarulhos airport (SP) should soon reach 5, but with all selling the same fuel.

“Has a single pipeline [para transportar o querosene a Guarulhos]. So, apparently you have 5 brands selling fuel, but it’s actually the same fuel, with margins that end up being defined by the supplier [a Petrobras]”, said Cade’s adviser.

The leader of the PL in the Senate, Carlos Portinho (RJ), questioned the airlines association on why, according to him, Gol was the only company to qualify to buy kerosene with reduced ICMS at Galeão airport – and, even so, it would be transferring flights to Santos Dumont airport, both in the capital of Rio de Janeiro.

“The big challenge – and that’s why it had the adhesion of a company [ao benefício do ICMS sobre querosene] that is now trying to balance its network between the 2 airports – is that there is no resumption of demand at Galeão.

We don’t create demand. We meet the demand that arises”, defended Eduardo Sanowicz, from Abear.