A fan was stabbed this Thursday while watching a match of the Benfica at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, The club itself reported, adding that the victim is in a “stable” condition in a hospital in the Portuguese capital.

The incident took place during an argument between two fans at half-time of this Thursday's League Cup match between Benfica and SAD Birds (4-1 win), according to a statement shared by the team.

According to the 'eagles' note, the “fan was immediately assisted” and then transferred to a nearby hospital, “being stable.”

Benfica added that it “deeply regrets” what happened and that it has transmitted “all available information” to the authorities, who are currently “on the trail of the aggressor”, who has fled.

According to the sports newspaper 'A Bola', the fan was stabbed in the presence of his two daughters after an argument about the seats in the stadium stands.

