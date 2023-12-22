In February, Rihanna was the star of the Super Bowl performance, that global event that is at the same time an amusement park, an advertising showcase and a little bit of sport. Among the hundreds of headlines that emerged from her performance – remember that this appearance also served to announce the singer's second pregnancy – several of them were directed at her feet. Specifically, the Salomon sneakers she was wearing, a collaboration with MM6 Maison Margiela. What was striking, in this case, was that a mountain equipment brand had ended up having a presence in the most watched television event of the year, even though it was through a collaboration with a luxury fashion brand. A moment that exemplifies the extent to which technical clothing has been gaining ground in global fashion.

Two of the designs from Junya Watanabe's collection in collaboration with The North Face. Imaxtree



In recent years we have witnessed the expansion of brands that were born to create mountain, skiing or other outdoor sports equipment until they infiltrate everyday life and become common in any urban landscape. At the same time, many of these brands were associated with the big names in luxury: The North Face with Gucci, Columbia and Opening Ceremony, or Salomon with Comme des Garçons or the aforementioned collaboration with Maison Margiela. The reasons that have led us to dress on any given Tuesday as if we were going to overcome a 500 meter climb is not only found in the capricious pendulum of fashion, but in a combination of different trends that have come together, in no small way. surprising, at the same point.

Energy bars, dad shoes and Silicon Valley

“I'm going to buy bread and my wife tells me: 'Man, it looks like you're going to climb Everest.'” This is Kike Marina, one of Spain's greatest experts in urban fashion and sneakers. “I have given him the label 'stick mountaineer', and in this case I have to include myself in it,” he assumes with humor. He even points to a date as the official birth of this trend: May 25, 2017. “It was when a text was published that became famous on the web The Cut, in which the name of gorpcore. In it it is said that the normcore, which was what was being talked about at that time, he was dead and this was the new thing. I think it is one of the few times that a trend is established in such a marked way from a specific date,” he explains.

Bella Hadid with 'gorpcore' style. Getty Images



In the article, signed by the fashion journalist Jason Chen, the rappers ASAP Rocky or Drake were pointed out as examples of a trend that adopted oversized fleece coats, padded fanny packs and t-shirts with logos from brands such as Patagonia, The North Face or Columbia as new references of what to wear. He normcore, that kind of anti-style that opted for wearing sober, unmarked and somewhat bland clothing, then gave way to a term that arose from the word gorp, the mixture of nuts and dehydrated fruits that make up the energy bars that mountaineers usually carry with them. As often happens when something receives an official name, it began to grow, and in the following months celebrities as Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner made it common to include a fleece or a technical snow jacket in their outfits.

But, to reach the gorpcore, there were several previous steps. Several of them occurred in Silicon Valley, that place that has served, among other things, for the new billionaires to dress in apparently simple but remarkably expensive clothes. The calls tech bros They made brands like Patagonia, specialized in clothing for outdoor activities, their watchword. You just have to think about Adrien Brody's appearance in the series Succession to make the robotic portrait of this lineage of nouveaux riches: while discussing a sale of billions of dollars on his private island, he wears a hooded jacket, hat and, of course, a padded vest from Patagonia, converted by then into the fachaleco from 1%.

Silicon Valley also played an important role in another trend that preceded and paved the way for gorpcore, the dad shoes. When Steve Jobs adopted the gray New Balance 990 as part of his official uniform, we were not aware that this purely functional choice was going to have consequences on global fashion. What was initially ironically called “father sneakers” to represent a certain lack of style ended up being a style in itself. From there to daily use of Salomon sneakers designed for hiking or Columbia boots for the mountains was just one step.

“The search for normality in certain contexts leads you to dress in technical clothing, but not make it appear that it is too technical,” says Kike Marina. “They are products that hide a lot of technology, but they do not try to teach it all the time, but simply make it functional. I see it as an evolution of normcore: “opt for normality without fanfare.”

The connection with luxury

Since the baptism of gorpcore More than six years have passed, enough time for a trend to have been buried and forgotten, but in this case not only has it not gone away but it has established itself in the way of dressing of people outside the trends, at the same time that Its relationship with luxury has been strengthening. “Of course, I've been saying since 2017 that this is a fad that will end soon, and no, it's not ending,” Marina confesses. “In fact, there are many brands of this style that have already established themselves in a situation where it is difficult for them to go out of fashion. Moncler is an example.”

This transition from trend to constant, at least for the moment, is also influenced by the association of technical clothing with the world of luxury, with all that it entails: creating an aspirational image and placing it as an object of desire beyond its practical nature. original. How did this alliance come about? On the one hand, Marina points to an ancient relationship between mountain clothing and luxury. “Especially the world of skiing and snow sports has always had a direct association with luxury. In fact, many of the brands we consider luxury have started out as technical mountain clothing, like Moncler.

Others, like Salomon, have explored the path to luxury through urban fashion. “The brand says that they contacted them from The Broken Arm, a store in Paris, because there were people asking them for Salomon sneakers. From there they developed a collaboration and it was the first time that the brand appeared in a fashion context. At the same time, Salomon was also doing collaborations with 11, the brand of Boris Bidjan, a half-Persian, half-German designer based in Barcelona,” he says. This rise of technical clothing brought to the streetwear It also explains the growing popularity of brands such as the Japanese Nanamica or White Mountaineering, the latter brand that since 2022 has maintained an annual collaboration with the textile giant of its country, Uniqlo. In a local key, he also explains that a brand like Pedro Gómez, which in the 80s went from the ski slopes to being a symbol of the ski scene bakala of Madrid, has re-emerged in a new stage.

Now, six years after being baptized, the trend is not only still alive, but has managed to infiltrate the daily lives of people who do not follow fashion trends. Marina sums it up like this: “This should have died a long time ago if it had been a trend like all the others, and it has become something else.”

