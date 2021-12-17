Home page politics

Survey: pandemic increases workload in administration

According to a survey, the workload in German administrations increased noticeably in some cases during the corona pandemic.

Berlin – In 2020, 42 percent of the employees surveyed stated that the workload had been higher since Corona, this year even 45 percent agreed. The study by the agency Next: Public on behalf of the Beamtenbund dbb and the Hertie School of Governance was available to the German Press Agency in Berlin. In 2021, 21 percent of the employees surveyed were still entrusted with other tasks than their actual job because of the pandemic. In 2020 it was every third person. 13 percent of those surveyed stated that they had taken part in IT security training when they switched to home office. 9 percent received training on data protection. At the same time, more and more administrative employees are working from home – namely 60 percent after 55 percent in 2020. 62 percent have to use their private technology. (dpa)