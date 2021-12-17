“These are the messages between me and Viviana”, Daniele Mondello publishes a photo on his social profile, to show the words of his wife

The case of Viviana Parisi and Gioele Mondello was filed as a murder suicide and after the release of the DJ’s cell phone, Daniele Mondello wanted to restore all WhatsApp conversations.

The husband and father of the two victims posted one screenshot on his social profile, to show the whole of Italy what he and Viviana said to each other before the Caronia tragedy. His purpose, once again, was to prove that woman he was fine and that he didn’t have any intention to take his own life.

In the messages, the couple exchange an “I love you” and Viviana Parisi writes to her husband that “Gioelino” wants a little sister and that she agrees, but dad has to decide.

Daniele Mondello wanted to highlight the joy of his wife to have another child together and make her child happy. And he asks, why then would he have to kill Joel and then take his own life?

Many comments appeared under the DJ’s post, of people who continue to support him in his fight in search of the truth. Mondello never believed in the reconstruction of the Patti prosecutor’s office. He knew his wife and is sure he would never harm their baby. As is certain of the fact that something happened in the gallery after the accident near the countryside of Caronia. He always reiterated that not will stop fighting and ask truth and justice as long as he has the strength.

The words of Daniele Mondello

After the release of Viviana’s mobile phone I was able to restore WhatsApp and read the messages of our chat .. this is the screenshot of May 18, 2020! Does it seem in line with an individual who wants to commit suicide? My wife loved life and planned a pregnancy. Other than suicide!

More than a year after the tragedy that struck the town, the family was able to greet Viviana and Gioele with a funeral service and give them a worthy burial.