On the weekend of June 21-23, 2024 It took place “Panda in Pandino”the annual gathering dedicated to Fiat Panda which attracted over 1,000 participants. Fans of the Turin small car, thanks to promotion on social media, gathered in the arena of Visconti Castle of Pandino and in the streets of the centre, coming from all over Europe for a “three days” of events.

They participated in the 2024 edition of “Panda a Pandino”. 1,031 Fiat Pandasfrom the first air-cooled versions to the most recent, including traditional, 4×4, well-preserved, abused, original and modified models.

At the 2024 Pandino Rally there were 1,031 Fiat Pandas

Despite the rain, the event attracted rare specimens, special series and Pandas with unusual accessories. The first ones arrived on Friday afternoon 150 crewswith an open food and beverage area in the Castle arena and an evening of entertainment.

Saturday, approximately 550 cars they participated in a successful record attempt, which consisted of breaking 300 receipts at Mc Drive in 1 hour with customers exclusively on board the Fiat Panda. Then the “Panda Giro”, a 20 km route in the Cremasco area, ending in the Castle arena. Finally, the traditional celebration took place on Sunday static gatheringwith organized and quick entry thanks to an app for scanning the documents QR Code.

The gathering took place in Pandino, in the province of Cremona

MaFra was the protagonist of the Panda 2024 gathering in Pandino, welcoming participants under the customizable inflatable arch and with a gazebo where it offered a welcome kit with products for the care of Fiat Pandas.

Fiat Panda of the Police Force

Also present at the gathering were “Panda in uniform” including one of Carabinieri and one of Police still in use, as well as a 2002 4×4 from Fire fightersgranted by the provincial command of Verbania and transported by the command of Novara.

At the meeting there were Fiat Pandas from every era

At the end of the meeting, over 20 prizes were awarded in various categories, including “Best preserved panda”, “The tamest panda”, “Most bruised panda” And “More elaborate 4×4 Panda”. The prize was also established “Panda Antonio Narducci” in memory of a young enthusiast, with Antonio’s Panda represented by his brother Donato thanks to the Pesola-Varva family, known as the “Social Family.”

Fiat Panda practicality since 1980

Presented at the 1980 Geneva Motor Show, the Fiat Panda, designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro with simple shapes to reduce production costs, it has always enjoyed great success.

Its practicality, with large storage pockets, reclining seats and a large tailgate, has made it loved by millions of motorists. There first series it remained in production for over twenty years, until 2003, and subsequent versions also remained the same practicality.

The story of the Panda has been going on since 1980

Today, the Panda is an icon loved by enthusiasts, for whom the Pandino gathering is a moment of sharing. 2024 is also the year of the arrival of the fourth generation, the Big Panda available with hybrid and electric engine.

Read also:

→ Read also all the news, tests and curiosities about the Fiat Panda

→ What the new Big Panda looks like

→ Fiat Panda, over 40 years of a legend

→ Historic Panda 4×4, first model

→ Historic car races

→ Historic cars historic models

→ Tax for historic cars over twenty years old

→ How to obtain the “vehicle of historical interest” coupon

→ Car events, fairs, demonstrations, expo

→ Gatherings of car enthusiasts

→ Magazine historic classic sports cars ELABORATE Classic

→ What do you think? Drop by discussions on the FORUM!