Farmers and ranchers, against the agreement with Mercosur: “We are going to end up asking the king of Morocco what we can eat”

Farmers and ranchers protest again in Madrid. Months after the demonstrations and demonstrations at the beginning of the year, they gather again at the doors of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, convened by two agricultural organizations, the Agrarian Association of Young Farmers (Asaja), which is part of the employers’ association. CEOE; and the Coordinator of Farmers and Ranchers Organizations (COAG).

On this occasion, the reason for the protest is basically one: the agreement reached a few days ago by the European Union and Mercosur (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay and Paraguay), which will mean the creation of the largest free trade area in the world, because it will integrate more than 700 million people. An agreement that the countryside sees with fear, because they believe that it will mean the massive arrival of agricultural products at cheaper prices and for which, in addition, they consider that they do not have to meet the production requirements demanded in Europe.

The protest included a thousand farmers and ranchers in which, as on other occasions, slogans were mixed. “What we want is for them to listen to us once and for all,” says a Galician rancher. “We have been seeing the closure of farms for years and this could be the final straw.”





With cries of “out, out” and “no Mercosur”, slogans such as “the countryside is not for sale, the countryside is defended”, “if this doesn’t work out, cane, cane, cane” or, along the same lines, have followed. , “if this is not fixed, firewood, firewood, firewood.”

“It is a rally to say no to Mercosur,” said Pedro Barato, president of Asaja, “but we are not against the agreements, but rather this one,” which comes from 2019. “Everything they have said about reciprocity and clauses mirror, does not pick it up. What is prohibited here; there, no. No to Mercosur”, he summarized. “There are countries, like France and Poland, that want a blocking minority. We have asked Planas to explain and convince us. This is a 2019 agreement that is not valid for 2025”, in addition, he has announced that if there is no progress against this agreement, the protests will intensify in January and February.





For his part, Miguel Padilla, general secretary of COAG, has assured that “we believed that the European Commission was going to take a new direction and that the Spanish Government was going to defend Spanish agriculture and livestock, but together with Germany it has promoted this agreement”. And he was ironic. “We are going to end up asking the king of Morocco what we can eat, because the production is going to come from there.” It has also opened the door for more mobilizations.

The president of Agri-Food Cooperatives, Ángel Villafranca, has also joined the rally. “We have conveyed to the Commission that the agreement is not valid for us,” he stated in support of COAG and Asaja. “We need the same conditions as any product that comes from outside.”

This Monday’s protests also carry a wave of those experienced months ago, because COAG and Asaja are the two organizations that did not sign a series of commitments with Agriculture, for which the Ministry headed by Luis Planas was committed, for example , in improving the Chain Law or promoting the implementation of what are known as mirror clauses, by which imports of agri-food products arriving in the EU would have to comply with the same rules as those produced here.





The protest has also been used by Vox to launch a message against the Government of Pedro Sánchez and Teresa Ribera as vice president of the Commission. “Their first measure has been to deal a blow to the Spanish primary sector,” said MEP Jorge Buxadé.

In parallel to the protest, Minister Luis Planas has supported the agreement in an interview with the Europa Press agency. It is “a great opportunity for Spain and for the European Union”, since “the export market will be able to expand to countries that represent more than 260 million people”, he assured.

The contradiction of the PP

Also in the political field, the Agriculture Councilors of the autonomous communities governed by the PP, have demanded this weekend, as a matter of urgency, a meeting of the Sectoral Conference of Agriculture and Rural Development, to report on the agreement and what means for the Spanish countryside.

And the vice president of Sustainable Development of the PP, Paloma Martín, has requested an “extraordinary and immediate” border control plan so that, prior to the implementation of the agreement with Mercosur, it is guaranteed that products from third countries enter free of pests and meeting European requirements.

It must be remembered that the EU pact with the Mercosur countries has to be endorsed by the States and the European Parliament and the EPP supports it. “It is a historic moment for Europe,” said MEP Jörgen Warborn, spokesperson for International Trade of the EPP Group, in a statement. “It simplifies exports, reduces tariffs and sets standards, creating important employment opportunities and economic growth in Europe. This is a much-needed boost to the EU’s competitiveness. Now we must quickly ratify the EU-Mercosur trade agreement,” he assured.