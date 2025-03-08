The “Visibility of Women Athletes” study by Apple Tree and Rebb published last Tuesday stands out 25 % informative presence in the Spanish media in 2024, three points more than in 2022, although slightly below 2023, with the strut of the Puntal of the … World Cup conquered by Spain and everything that came later. Data that you want to see optimistically, but there are those who do not conform to that. He does not Raúl LópezJurist and Professor of Law or Javier Arroyo, lawyer and director of the Sports Law Master of the Rey Juan Carlos University. With the participation of other professional profiles and related to their ideals and interests not to remain in numbers, the Women’s Sports Observatory, which will be presented with words and actions on March 28.

«There is a field of action that is sown, but it is far from being collected. What scares us is that, with the amplification it is having, women’s sport becomes a giant with mud feet. That is why we want to implement some solid bases that grow little by little, maybe with less media impulse than it has now, but firmly. With the observatory we want to give a boost, a dynamism so that it does not stay in something that is created and stays there with a beautiful name. We want it to be a real contribution, ”Lopez exposes to ABC.

The Zaragoza lawyer points out the two branches on which the project is supported: the academic and the advisory: «In the academic: we will organize courses, conferences, talks, presentations. Being linked to the Rey Juan Carlos University and the Pontifical of Comillas, we ensure a practical purpose. Be an empirical referent in terms of female sport and its progress ». That translates, developed, in «a type of training so that anyone, not only elite athletes, can approach women’s sport with a global perspective. To orient themselves during and after sports, to know what positions you can choose, to train for them, to know what rights and duties it has both in sports and everything around. But also any woman who is related to sport: expand their participation in all sports sectors, how to achieve the areas of organization, management. How those glass roofs can be broken ».

At the moment, and despite the parity law, there is only one woman in charge of a sports federation, Elisa Aguilar in basketball. A Rémora, López emphasizes, who still is inherited from the non -sports business world, and that is one of the lagoons that intends to cover this observatory. «Women are incorporated into these decision -making positions, it is true. We do not want this to stay in a specific fact, but to extend so that another organic law of parity is not necessary in the future to force us to have an equitable weighting in the positions of responsibility between men and women ». But the lawyer is sure that as in the presidency armchairs, five, six or seven women are seated, “the rest will arrive.” “Although I do not mean that the 66 federations must be chaired by women, but by prepared people, and that the governing bodies have a more joint structuring.”

Hence the other leg of the project. To close the still huge chasms that separate the presence of women and men in companies and sports institutions will offer them the perspective of good governance that society already claims. “We will dedicate ourselves to observing, to analyze, and to take actions on any problem that may arise around women’s sport, and give it a solution, with personal tools, from different professional views, and materials so that a coverage of the global problem is reached,” López follows.

Real conviction

A global problem that concerns women, but for those who seek everyone’s commitment. «We believe it is absolutely necessary for men to also get involved and inform themselves because women’s sport are values ​​for all. This has to be a cooperation between people beyond genres and biases. Nothing ‘you around here’ and ‘we do there’. Here it is about collaborating to carry the project that is the women’s sport at a good end in its entirety ». Hence, the lawyer also intercedes before the question of why the core of the observatory is made up of five men, which will be incorporated shortly – informed – two women. «The idea is created with people who knew, such as Arroyo and José Luis Fernández [director de la cátedra Iberdrola de Ética Económica y Empresarial]people of your trust that have concerns close to yours. But we want to incorporate people of great professional value. And that not only are part of the observatory, but do real and efficient task inside ».

López emphasizes at this point that interest in women’s sport has to be convinced and real or will not be. «With talks in companies, meetings, days so that this is not in corporate makeup and borage water. That is not ‘good, I have to fulfill this, I fulfill it and that’s it’. You have to fulfill it from the conviction, if not, we do nothing. If things are not done from the intimate conviction of being doing something good for your company, your sports club or your federation, and also for society, we will not be advancing ».

From that conviction they talk about the many lagoons and issues in which they want to work, being very clear about the situation of transsexual athletes, for example: «I am a firm defender that any orientation of sex, politics and ideology. But in the plane of equality and non -discrimination in a sports competition, a superiority due to birth genetics would be violating the principles of equity. There should be specific competitions to participate these people who would also do so on equal terms, and no right would be violated. Because I am also a firm defender that we all have rights but they end where that of others begins ».

In another of their axes, visibility, which will work so that it does not stay in the anecdotal event, but for the relevant information about successes and careers of athletes and women’s sport. The ultimate goal of this observatory that does not only want to observe.