The Chilean pancho rodriguez He recounted one of the toughest episodes he went through after his problems with Migrations.

pancho rodriguez He was invited to the “Com FM” podcast, a virtual program hosted by Mario Irivarren and Fabianne Hayashida, and he referred to one of the most difficult stages he had to go through. His story dates back to the beginning of 2022 when, after returning from his vacation in Chile, he was prevented from entering Peru by Migration mandate because he failed to comply with the regulations established by the Government in the remembered ‘covid party’ on Yahaira’s birthday plasencia.

Pancho Rodríguez confesses that it was a very complicated stage

During the interview, “China” Fabianne Hayashida asked the member of “This is war” if he thought he would not return to Peru, to which he answered yes. In addition, the ‘Pitbull’ confessed that the situation made him very helpless, since he had everything in our country: “It was a very difficult stage for me, with a lot of anguish, a lot of sadness, a lot of pain, a lot of helplessness, a lot of frustration.”

Pancho Rodríguez commented that it was even difficult to get a job in his native land, since he felt that he was in ‘limbo’, that is, he did not know what was going to happen with his immigration problem. “Imagine, if I knocked on a door and they told me: ‘Now come (to work)’, there in Chile everything is with a contract, it is different than here (in Peru), and for what?, so that the following week They told me: ‘You’re going back to Peru’, and I have to say: ‘Hey, brother, thanks for the opportunity, but I have to go’… It’s complicated,” he added.

Pancho Rodríguez reveals what happened after being exiled from Peru.

The Chilean mentioned that when he planned his trip to Chile, he decided not to bring many things, since it was only for a short time. Besides, he was planning to buy clothes in his country. “I stayed in Chile with a backpack because I traveled for four days to look for my daughter and come here to spend the New Year with four underpants, four socks, a pair of bividís and that’s it. And I stayed nine months and with that I had to survive ”narrowed.

Pancho Rodríguez reveals that he slept on an airport bench with his daughter

Pancho Rodríguez narrated that he was shocked to be denied entry to Peruvian lands. According to him, he experienced the bad moment next to his little daughter. “I want to tell you about an infidelity. When you wanted to return to Peru after Christmas, you wanted to return with your daughter. You arrived in Peru, I know you slept with her on a bench,” the driver told her.

“But your daughter gave you words of encouragement,” added the presenter while Pancho Rodríguez wiped away his tears.