Independiente del Valle surprises Flamengo and is the Recopa champion

Flamengo vs. Valley Independent.
The Ecuadorian team won on penalties at the Maracana.
Independiente del Valle of Ecuador won its first South American Cup Winners’ Cup by beating Flamengo 5-4 on penalties this Tuesday at the Maracaná in Rio de Janeiro, witnessing a new setback for the team led by the Portuguese Vítor Pereira.
The ‘Matagiantes’ from the city of Sangolquí honored his nickname before one of the most powerful rosters in America, which squandered its third chance to win a title so far in 2023 due, in large part, to its definition errors in the first time.
The Uruguayan Giorgian de Arrascaeta, 45 seconds from the end of the game (90+6), sent the series to extra time (Del Valle won 1-0 last week), where equality remained.
On penalties, goalkeeper Moisés Ramírez saved the Uruguayan’s shot and gave the Ecuadorians the overall victory, who scored their five shots.
