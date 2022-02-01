Pancho Rodríguez continues with his odyssey to return to Peru, after traveling to his native Chile after the final of This is warto visit his daughter. Immigration did not let him enter because an alert weighed against him after being detained in April 2021 when he participated in that controversial Yahaira Plasencia party.

After a few weeks of that event, the Chilean spoke with On everyone’s lips and claimed to be going through a difficult time. The EEG member assured that the government body is judging him in the worst way despite having publicly apologized.

YOU CAN SEE: Yahaira Plasencia rules out romance with Pancho Rodríguez: “I’m focused on my things”

Pancho Rodríguez explodes against Migrations for his current situation

“I am living a super difficult and super complicated stage of my life here in Chile. Since I had this prohibition to enter Peru… Everyone knows that, in April, I went with a couple of colleagues to the birthday of a friend (Yahaira Plasencia), to which the police came and it became a whole media issue for having been on curfew. As a result of that, a notice arrives at my house expelling me from the country giving me a five-year entry ban. Faced with this, file an appeal ”, he began on the television space of America.

“I am being judged as if I were a criminal, and the only thing I did was commit a mistake for which I feel sorry and I will always feel sorry. In seven years that I have been in Peru, I have never had any problem with any authority,” he added.

YOU CAN SEE: Brunella insinuates that Yahaira uses Pancho Rodríguez: “She is going to release her song and she needs press”

Pancho Rodríguez breaks down when talking about his daughter

At another point in the interview, Pancho Rodríguez highlighted the importance of his little daughter, who was by his side during these difficult days. The participant also regretted not having fulfilled the vacations in Lima that he promised the little girl due to the Immigration impediment.

“Rafa has been my angel. The first days when I was at the airport with her, trying to solve it, I had to go to the bathroom to cry every half hour because I was very upset, but later I said that I couldn’t hide what was happening from her and she told me: ‘Don’t worry Dad, the important thing is that we’re together, we have to give it time, you’re not a criminal’. She has given me peace of mind and has given me that peace, “he said.

YOU CAN SEE: Pancho Rodríguez after being prevented from returning to Peru: “It is being resolved legally”

Yahaira Plasencia sympathizes with Pancho Rodríguez

The Love and Fire cameras went behind Yahaira Plasencia, after it became known that she stopped following Pancho Rodriguez on Instagram, when he was prevented from returning to Peru by Migrations.