The Electoral Court of Panama refused this Monday to organize a popular consultation on December 17 on the repeal of a controversial mining contract, proposed by President Laurentino Cortizo to deactivate the massive protests that have shaken the country for ten days.

“At this time there are no conditions to organize the intended popular consultation”the president of the court, Alfredo Juncá, announced at a press conference, pointing out that the turbulent environment in which the country is experiencing prevents the government’s request from being met.

Furthermore, “the Supreme Court of Justice currently has demands for the unconstitutionality of Law 406 [del contrato minero] that, if resolved before the date of the consultation, would make it unnecessary,” added the magistrate.

Cortizo proposed on Sunday the popular consultation so that Panamanians decide whether to repeal the contract with the Canadian company First Quantum Minerals, but their message did not reassure the leaders of the demonstrations, who announced that the protest will continue in the streets.

The president launched his proposal after concluding a huge rally in the capital, where tens of thousands demanded the repeal of the contract for the largest open-pit copper mine in Central America, located on the Caribbean coast.

“Actions continue throughout the country against the mining vendetta contract,” said the leader of the construction workers’ union (Suntracs), Saúl Méndez, one of the organizers of the demonstrations.

The youth movement Sal de las Redes called for a demonstration this Monday afternoon towards Congress.

In 2021, the Supreme Court of Panama upheld a lower court’s ruling that the original grant of mining rights granted to the Minera Panamá subsidiary until 2037 was unconstitutional.

The government defends the contract, arguing that It will mean minimum annual contributions from the mining company to the State for 375 million dollars, ten times the amount of the initial agreement.

And he has warned that an annulment of the contract would cause the loss of 8,000 direct and 40,000 indirect jobs, in addition to exposing the country to multimillion-dollar lawsuits in international courts.

The mining company contributes 4% of Panama’s GDP and exports about 300,000 tons of copper concentrate each year from Puerto Rincón, where protesters arrived in a dozen boats on Saturday.

