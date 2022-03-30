Sinaloa.- The National Action Party (BREAD) denounced the governor of Sinaloa, Ruben Rocha Moya, to General Secretary of Government, Enrique Inzunza Cázarez and to Mayor of Ahome, Gerardo Vargas Landerosthat during the morning of this Wednesday, March 30, the National Electoral Institute (INE), proceeds to notify the complaint by alleged illicit statements they made and posts on Twitter at image promotion of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and the invitation to vote in the consultation of revocation of mandate.

After the interpretation of the interpretative decree applicable to this case, explained Jorge Luis Ruelas Miranda, executive member in Sinaloa of the INE that yesterday the PAN presented the complaint including publications made in the media, and they are asked in the request if they are made responsible for their public statements promoting the revocation of the mandate.

The response of the three denounced officials is awaited to send them to the Specialized Chamber of the Electoral Court of the Judicial Power of the Federation (TEPJF), because the INE does not resolve these matters and you only have to integrate the file and do the errands.

Complaints of spectacular

Complaints filed in the state about spectacular sand integrated into the original complaint processed in Mexico City, and the one filed by the PAN a few weeks ago in Sinaloa, follows the fate of the rest.

He specified that the instruction was received from the Complaints and Complaints Unit to require the owners of the billboards of this entity, to share the contracts signed for define whether they are persons covered by article 35 of the Mandate Revocation Law or they are not people who lack permission to do so.

To this was added the request that was made by the INE to the City Councils, because they have the registry of the owners of the structures where the billboards are placed and the delivery of the information is expected and it is sent to the central offices of this electoral body. He clarified that until this Wednesday they have not given any response, although they are regularly given three days and sometimes three hours.