Think of one Maserati fully electric would have been something unexpected only 10 years ago. Yet the fate of the Trident seems to be that of total transition, in line with the plans drawn up by the Stellantis group. The premium brand is preparing to return as a protagonist on the international scene and to do so it will use everything the thrust of the new Grecalealready defined the anti Porsche Macan but also of future generations of models, from the GranTurismo to the Quattroporte, which will bring the new Folgore powertrain with them, thus giving life to the first full electric cars of the Modenese brand.

With the advent of electrification, however, even design can suffer from a transition process of this magnitude. He thought about the development phases of Maserati’s stylistic language Klaus Bussehead of the design of the Trident, in a recent interview with Autocar during the unveil of the Grecale. “We have, with Levante, Ghibli and Quattroporte, a family of cars in terms of design, and the stylistic DNA of Grecale was created about three and a half years ago, when we also started with the MC20, because we wanted to create a new chapter for Maserati. The MC20 was such an important new milestone that it deserved a breakthrough in design. The second step was therefore to apply the design of this sports car to the Grecale, and through this process we automatically obtained that differentiation we were looking for with the brand’s first SUV, the Levante. ”

Busse then spoke of the Maserati of the future and of how the stylistic language will evolve: “There are some visual elements: the front of the MC20 for example, the same light signature, the low mouth and the lights mounted high. This is the new face of Maserati with the MC20 and Grecale will also be with the Granturismo. The philosophy of driving purity to the max, while at the same time allowing the engineers to express functionality and performance at the bottom of the car, was important because when we created this design DNA. ” The expert designer then also told how he will experience this transition and how the design will change giving life to an electric model: “The Folgore is based on the same fundamental foundations, which means that we are working with something that is 90% clear. The three areas we focus on are different cooling requirements, more aggressive aerodynamic expectations – which have impacted wheels and door handles and communication. I drive a Grancabrio with a naturally aspirated V8, so those cold morning starts are a special time. But in the end, the reality of the times cannot be ignored. “