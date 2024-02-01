Huge confusion arose around the 2027 Pan American Games, which had been assigned to Barranquilla. On January 3, the company Panam Sports took away its headquarters from the capital of the Atlantic.

The argument for “indeclinably” withdrawing the organization from Colombia was the constant non-compliance with the payments that had to be made to Panam Sports. On October 19 of last year, an agreement had been reached to pay eight million dollars in two installments: one, on December 30, and another, on January 31.

Colombia did not comply with the first quota and that generated the reaction of Panam Sports, which posted the letter announcing the decision on social networks.

From that moment on, efforts began to try to recover the headquarters, but Panam Sports already opened a new application. The decision was to be announced this Thursday.

The Panam Sports statement that later disappeared

A statement was posted on the entity's website: “After the first application process for candidate cities for the 2027 Pan American Games was completed, opened by Panam Sports on January 5, two South American cities met all the requirements and made their interest official.” to host the largest multi-sports event on the continent,” it said.

“These are Lima, Peru and Asunción, Paraguay, which, before January 31, officially delivered all the requirements requested by Panam Sports, to enter the race to be the host city and country,” the statement added.

The statement that was published on the Panam Sports page.

This is the text that appeared on the Panam Sports page and was later taken off the air.

The publication announced that an extraordinary virtual assembly would be held on March 12, in which each city would have 40 minutes to present its candidacy.

This version was picked up by several media outlets on the continent, including EL TIEMPO. However, minutes later the Panam Sports website went off the air and does not have any information.. The trackers recorded that, indeed, the statement was on the air.

Cache of the Panam Sports page shows that the information was published in the first place.

Asked by EL TIEMPO, the president of the Colombian Olympic Committee, Ciro Solano, said that there is still no official decision on the issue of the venue.

“There is nothing official. We have not yet received the letter from Panam Sports. “They say it wasn't them and that's why they lowered it (sic)”, Solano said.

At the time of publication of this note, the Panam Sports page is still down and the version circulating is that it had been hacked. As it is, the confusion continues and the 2027 Pan American Games remain in limbo.

SPORTS

More Sports news