A few years ago Maurizio Sarri began to resume training with drones, we are talking about the times in which he coached Napoli (2015 – 2018) and although it may have been a relatively short time ago, in these handful of years technology has made giant strides in the global digitalization process.

At that time the use of drones in training with movements filmed from above to then be studied and improved was something futuristic but only the principle of how technological evolution would change the world of football, from its foundations to the competitions themselves in national, international and world tournaments and competitions.

Today, the impact of technology on football is notable and in many ways it is improving the spectacle on the pitch. The new digital football presents many innovative details for the athletes, who can improve their performances by monitoring every single element, but also for the fans, who have the possibility of following the matches and matches in streaming.

Let's go into the details of technological innovation through the latest generation digital media that have changed the world of football.

The virtual reality of training in the Metaverse

Let's get straight into the topic straight away, because this is certainly the most decisive evolution after the use of drones in training. Thanks to virtual reality it is possible to simulate the match to be played through the infinite graphic potential that the Metaverse is able to offer.

With this method, players can try all the movements and refine their technique, while the staff can work on tactics through personalized programs for the players in each individual position.

VAR to eliminate referees' human error

In the past there have been many sensational errors committed by referees, thanks to the use of VAR which has been used in football matches for some years, these human errors have decreased, even if we continue to work constantly on the regulation of the use of this technology that has radically changed the world of football for the better.

Through VAR it is possible to analyze in detail offsides, handballs, expulsion or penalty, in short: the referee team no longer has an alibi for making mistakes today.

At this point it is reasonable to think that the future holds “digital referees” on the pitch, i.e. the game totally monitored by technology.

Live streaming and eSports

Currently, thanks to betting and news sites, it is possible to follow matches in live streaming and also watch matches live without commentary on the platforms.

This technology has also made eSports known, real Serie A, Champions and World Cup championships played by the best players in the world.

Already nowadays eSports represent the future and for some years they have actively collaborated to improve the technology of live streaming races, so that the vision for users in real time is increasingly high in graphic quality and with a minimum deferred margin.