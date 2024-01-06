The hope that Colombia will once again be given the option of organizing the 2027 Pan American Games disappears, because a letter has been known in which Panama Sports It offered the venue for the fairs to Panama and has opened the call for other countries.

Last Wednesday, and after Colombia breached the contract signed in October 2020 in Santiago de Chile, Panam Sports withdrew the venue for the Games that was awarded to Barranquilla.

With experience

Gustavo Petro, president of Colombiasent a letter to Panam Sports in which he states that the country is ready to hold the tournament.

However, hours before that event, Panam Sports sent a communication to the Panama Olympic Committeein which he offered him the venue for the jousts.

“Due to the events with the city of Barranquilla and the withdrawal of the host city due to breaches of contract, Panam Sports would like to know if your country is interested in hosting the XX Pan American Games in 2027. If your country wishes to host them, you must notify us in writing before January 31, 2024,” says the letter signed by Neven Ilic, president of Panam Sports.

In Barranquilla they were already moving forward with sports venues for the Pan American Games. Photo: EFE and Mayor's Office of Barranquilla

Colombia has set up a strategy with a view to recovering the headquarters and will go to the extraordinary assembly that will be held soon on a date to be defined, to continue the fight.

The call was opened by Panam Sports, and the leaders want to apply again, of course, with the bad antecedent, but they are going to risk it.

And in that fight, well, they have a key man: Luis Alberto Moreno. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United Stateson May 3, 1953.

He is recognized for being an important diplomat. He was Minister of Economic Development and is former president of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

Luis Alberto Moreno was at the head of the IDB since 2005 and was then re-elected for two more periods (2010 and 2015).

And it has a lot to do with Colombian sports, because before the 2016 Rio Olympic Games he was chosen as a member of the International Olympic Committeethanks to 63 votes in favor, 13 against and five abstentions.

Moreno completed his primary and high school studies at the San Carlos school and was an advisor to the Colombian businessman Luis Carlos Sarmiento Angulo and Andrés Pastrana, before the latter was President of Colombia.

In addition, Moreno has experience as the manager of TV Hoy, having graduated in business administration and economics from Florida Atlantic University in 1975.

He continued studying and earned a Master's degree in business administration from the Thunderbird School of Global Management. Additionally, she earned a scholarship to Harvard University's Nieman Fellowship program for journalists (1990-1991). Pastrana appointed him as Colombia's ambassador to the United States government.

