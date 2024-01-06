Saturday, January 6, 2024
Fires | A fire broke out in a detached house in Sipoo

January 6, 2024
According to the rescue service, the building suffered extensive smoke and fire damage.

In a detached house a fire broke out in Sipoo on Friday night. According to the rescue service of Itä-Uusimaa, the structures of the house caught fire between the fireplace and the outer wall.

The rescue service cleared and extinguished the fire centers on the night between Friday and Saturday. According to the rescue service, the building suffered extensive smoke and fire damage. Personal injuries were avoided.

