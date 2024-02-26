Actress Pamela Salem, known as 'Miss Moneypenny' from the film 'Never Say Never Again' alongside Sean Connery as James Bond, has died at the age of 80.

Her agent, Maddie Burdett Coutts, confirmed to The Times that the actress died in Florida. “She was a friend, not just a client,” Burdett Coutts said. “We've been friends for a long time, so it's all a little raw. “She was just the loveliest person.”

Salem was in nine episodes of the series 'Doctor Who', also in 'The Great Train Robbery' (1978) with Connery, 'Salomé', 'Gods and Monsters' and 'April's Shower'. Born in India, she grew up in England and studied in Germany before beginning her acting career. She “studied at the University of Heidelberg in Germany and at the Royal Central School of Speech in London,” Times states. In the late '90s, she starred in Bill Condon's 'Gods and Monsters,' playing the mother of Frankenstein director James Whale (Ian McKellen).

The production company Big Finish, for which he worked on several projects, released a statement. “She was a very kind person, always interested in everyone, from her co-stars to the production team, guest actors and visitors. She would talk happily about her house in Miami Beach, when she would wake up to the heat and the waves, and she knew everything about our lives. Every time there was a recording, she would fly under her own power, without fuss or fanfare, and she would show up with the warmest smiles, the biggest hugs, and often gifts,” stated producer David Richardson.

In an interview, the actress said that Connery recommended her to producers to play Moneypenny.