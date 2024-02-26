London (AFP)

Spanish coach Pep Guardiola is enjoying the pressure of the end of the season, as his Manchester City team prepares to defeat its host Luton Town on Tuesday in the round of 16 of the FA Cup.

As the season enters its final months, City hopes to repeat its miraculous treble last season, when it won the Champions League, the local Premier League and the Cup.

“City” is one point behind Liverpool, the leaders in the league, and is close to qualifying for the quarter-finals of the Champions League, and has reached the fifth round of the prestigious cup competition.

Guardiola, whose team reached the Cup semi-finals five times in the last six years, said that the end of the season is his favorite period. “It is nice to feel in every match that you may say goodbye to (bye, bye) if you lose.”

He continued in a press conference on the eve of the match, “The problem in September and October is that expectations are very, very far, so at that moment you should not think about titles, not even now.”

The exceptional coach expected a difficult confrontation against Luton, who are threatened with relegation to the second level and who lost to City 1-2 in the league at Kenilworth Road in December when they squandered a one-goal lead.

The former Barcelona Spanish and German Bayern Munich coach continued, “Football is moving towards Luton’s style of play, which is very aggressive, regardless of its position at the top of the league, the bottom or the middle.”

Pep continued, “The courage to play, face the challenge without any fear, and not only that, they control the ball very well.”

Guardiola believed that Tuesday's match would be a good test of his team's rhythm and stability. “After this match, February ends, which means about three months until the season ends. Therefore, tomorrow’s match is like a final, similar to the Premier League and of course the Champions League.”