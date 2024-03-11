Fire! Christian Cueva cheated on Pamela Lopez with Pamela Franco and his wife decided to end the relationship; However, after ensuring that she would divorce the soccer player, López was supported by the cameras of 'Amor y fuego' in the car of the popular 'Aladino' with him. The program hosted by Peluchín and Gigi showed that Pamela and Christian would have become friends.

Did Christian Cueva and Pamela López resume their relationship?

In the trailer for 'Amor y fuego' you see the former Alianza Lima player Christian Cueva sitting in the driver's seat of his car, while next to him appears Pamela Lopez. In the video you can distinguish the eyebrow of Cueva's wife and the ring that she usually carries with her. The entertainment program affirms that they would have resumed their romantic relationship after Pamela López announced that she would divorce the soccer player.

Why did Pamela López and Christian Cueva break up?

Christian Domínguez's famous ampay with Mary Moncada showed the singer's infidelity, which led to him ending his relationship with Pamela Franco. This news had such an impact that Pamela López also decided to end it. Christian Cueva, since, at that time, it continued to be rumored that Pamela Franco would have had an affair with the midfielder of the Peruvian team.

Days later, the rumors were confirmed and it was Pamela Franco who admitted to having had an affair with the soccer player on national television. As a result of this, López announced that he would initiate divorce papers from her and the player had no choice but to apologize to her and the family that he formed with her.

Pamela López and Christian Cueva are caught together again after ampay. Photo: composition LR/FPP/Instagram of Pamela López/'Amor y fuego'.

Did Christian Cueva apologize to Pamela Franco?

Soccer player Christian Cueva surprised many by publishing a message on his Instagram account, in which he apologized again to his wife, Pamela Lopez.

“After so much time I pass here calmer. First ask for forgiveness from God, from my family, from the woman who gave me her entire life. thinking about what was best for me and I was selfish by not listening to her,” he said at the beginning.

“It was you who told me my truths and I didn't want to hear them. I'm sorry for all the things I did and hurt you.. I know that one day you will forgive me because your heart was always protected by the Lord. You always took care of our home, children and I destroyed every seed you sowed… Today, life hits me, but I deserve it… You didn't kill anyone with what you revealed, I know you were in a vulnerable moment, but you were right about everything,” added the popular 'Aladdin'.