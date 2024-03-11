Fourth Republic: guests and previews tonight, March 11, 2024

This evening, Monday 11 March 2024, it returns to Rete 4 Fourth Republicthe transmission of Nicola Porro. As always, many guests, commentators, politicians and journalists will be in the studio and online to analyze the current situation, from a political and economic point of view, but not only. But what are the guests tonight, March 11, 2024, of the Fourth Republic? Below are all the previews.

Previews and guests

During the broadcast, various current political and economic issues will be addressed. The central one will be the investigation into the Anti-Mafia dossiers, the scandal that has been shaking Italian politics for days now. Space, then, for the elections in Abruzzo and the story of the feminist squares, including insults and anti-Semitism. Finally, a double investigation will shine a spotlight on waste in Campania. Participating in the debate will be – among others – Paolo Mieli, Alessandro Sallusti, Roberto Vannacci, Barbara Palombelli, Chiara Gribaudo.

Where to see the program on TV and streaming

Where to see Fourth Republic live on TV and live streaming? The program hosted by Nicola Porro is broadcast today, Monday 11 March 2024, at 9.30 pm on Rete 4. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow the program in live streaming via the platform Mediaset Infinity.