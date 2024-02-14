After confirming the romance they had in the past Christian Cueva and Pamela Franco, Pamela López has decided to begin the divorce process, based on the grounds of infidelity. This is what her lawyer reported, Claudia Zumaeta, on Magaly Medina's set. It should be noted that the revelations not only came from the cumbia singer, but also from the soccer player himself, who through his social networks apologized to his entire family for the damage caused and assured that he cared about their well-being.

Will Pamela López divorce Christian Cueva?

The lawyer He explained that the first step will be to attempt conciliation to establish the amount that the footballer will have to pay for the support of his children, as well as the division of assets, and then formalize the divorce through a notary. However, if any of the parties are not satisfied, they must go to trial. “Ms. López wishes to file a divorce process because of everything that has been seen on television and because of all the evidence that has been revealed at the national level, and obviously this causes harm to her, her mental health, her emotional stability, to their children”, said the legal expert.

Zumaeta also pointed out that they have not established any type of dialogue or extrajudicial agreement or any offer from the player, although the program 'Magaly TV, la firma' showed images of him visiting her law firm to meet with her, but – as he said – without specifying anything.

“So far, we do not have any negotiations, we do not have any extrajudicial agreement or any proposal. The advice that any lawyer could give to his client is that, if there is any cause for infidelity or such an unfortunate public event that destroys one of the spouses, he must and must attend the Judiciary for the divorce,” he added.

What did Christian Cueva say after learning of his infidelity?

Christian Cueva He took to his social networks to tell the truth about his romance with Pamela Franco. The footballer referred to these meetings as an “improper connection” and ruled out having had a “relationship”, as Pamela Franco said in her interview in 'Mande qué mande'.

“I deeply regret the pain that these events of the past cause you today and my only intention is to try to alleviate and mitigate it.”. It was an improper, erroneous, mistaken, harmful connection, which we left precisely because it was not correct… Although five years ago we broke off contact, I was foolish enough to talk to her (Pamela Franco) again, just once, from a three-way call . These events are known and, although they did not come to light, they opened deep wounds in my family, which I regret and would like to be able to heal,” she said between the lines.