Parliament | Sdp leaves interim question on “labour market chaos”

Sdp accuses Prime Minister Orpo of a lack of leadership.

Opposition party Sdp leaves the interim question on the government's labor market policy.

Sdp chairman Antti Lindtman accuses the prime minister Petteri Orpon (kok) government for “causing labor market chaos”.

“The government stubbornly sticks to its labor market line, which causes confrontation, and has so far refused all initiatives to resolve the situation,” says Lindtman in the Sdp's press release.

“Prime Minister Orpo has not been able to give answers to calm the labor market situation. The prime minister has the keys, but the leadership is missing,” accuses the chairman of the Sdp's parliamentary group Titti Tuppurainen.

The working life reforms planned by the government have angered the ay movement, whose political strikes have paralyzed Finland in recent weeks. The government has assured that it will not back down from the reforms.