The singer Pamela Franco is not interested in marrying Christian Domínguez, as she assures that they have more important needs for their family.

After Christian Domínguez revealed that he plans to marry this year with Pamela Franco, The singer came out to clarify that, for her, the main thing in her relationship is not to unite her life in marriage with her daughter’s father, but to be able to have her own place where her family can live peacefully. “I think having something of your own is the most important thing. (Having a house) That is a priority that we have right now. (…) I believe that for every family that dreams of a future together, having something of their own is the most important thing, ”she said.

Likewise, he indicated that acquiring a house is the topic he talks about the most with the cumbiambero and, for now, they prefer to focus solely on fulfilling that dream, to later organize a wedding. “They fight for that, we are working as a team and everything aims to make it a reality. So, that is a priority that we have right now and I have it here (pointing to his head), with Christian, ”he added.