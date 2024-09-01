But they know it well and recently the Palworld Community Manager He said he wanted to help indie developers, as Pocket Pair wasn’t in a very easy situation before the success of the game.

Palworld at the beginning of 2024, has achieved enormous success, selling millions and millions of copies and achieving record numbers on Steam. However, we must not forget that the authors – Pocket Pair – are to a certain extent a indie team .

Words from Palworld’s community manager

In a blog documenting their Gamescom experience, Palworld community manager John Buckley noted that “I’ve spoken to a lot of indie developers this year and had the opportunity to listen to their difficulties and concerns“.

Buckley says that it’s certainly not new that indie developers – as well as larger ones, it must be said – do struggles to stay in business and achieve sufficient success. The community manager says Pocket Pair is safe now, but its situation wasn’t much different a short while ago.

“We were in the same situation just a year ago, until Palworld changed our lives,” Buckley notes. “I’d love to do something for help other indie developersbecause I really think the best games come from the indie space.”

While Buckley doesn’t know what that help might look like, he says meeting so many developers at Gamescom “lit the fire in me” to lend a hand. We’ll see if Pocket Pair actually does something concrete. to help the indie world or if it is just simple personal considerations of the manager.

The Palworld team recently congratulated Black Myth: Wukong on its success.