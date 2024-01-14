The details that emerged on the arrest of Alessandro Impagnatiello: here's what he told the officers and what his only concern was

In the episode of Friday 12 January, the Rai 2 broadcast, 2pm, she returned to talk about Giulia Tramontano's crime, committed by her partner Alessandro Impagnatiello. They spoke of heartbreaking details that occurred after the arrest of the 30-year-old barman.

The young 29-year-old woman, seven months pregnant, died at the hands of her partner, with 37 stab wounds to the face and back. Nine of these blows reached his body when he was still alive.

Impagnatiello, even if he didn't say it, from the beginning of the pregnancy, was trying to do everything to try to cause her a miscarriage. From the results of the autopsy it emerged that he administered them rat poison for months already.

On the afternoon of May 27th, Giulia had the meeting with the other girl that the barman had been frequenting for about a year. Together they had managed to bring down his cstar of lies and she was in a rage.

However, no one would have ever imagined that once she returned home, she would lose her life. Impagnatiello waited for her to return and then hit her with approximately 37 slashes. Subsequently she first tried to burn the body in the bathtub and then in the garage. Not succeeding in his goal, he therefore decided to hide it behind some garages, 400 meters from their home.

Details emerged on the arrest of Alessandro Impagnatiello

The man accused of his partner's voluntary crime initially made everyone believe who Giulia was disappearance. Only on the night of June 1st, when the agents cornered him, did he decide to to confess.

After having found the girl's body, they took it to the prison Saint Victor, in Milan. First of all he said to the police:

Just think that a week ago I was in Via Montenapoleone having a drink and now I'm here in prison. From Montenapoleone to San Vittore with life imprisonment.

The psychologists who examined him described him as a person shiny. He immediately appeared at ease in that place. The only people he cried for were there mother and brother, because he said that many were linked to Giulia. Her only concern was the car with which he transported the girl's body, but on August 28 he managed to obtain the ride to his brother's partner.