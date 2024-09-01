Those years in which the games of resident Evil Fixed camera games are already far behind, as current releases only offer us two perspectives: the over-the-shoulder perspective with lots of action or the first-person perspective that was originally inspired by projects like OutlastHowever, there are independent projects that want to continue with that latent flame, which is why the project of Tormented Souls 2.

A new gameplay of this title has recently been released, which already looks very advanced for this point.

You can check it out here:

Here is the description of the game:

Tormented Souls 2 is the sequel to the survival horror game Tormented Souls, developed by Dual Effect and Abstract Digital. The series is known for its classic horror style, inspired by iconic titles such as Resident Evil and Silent Hill. Follow the story of Caroline Walker, the protagonist of the first game, as she explores new environments filled with danger, puzzles, and supernatural creatures. Gameplay focuses on puzzle solving, resource management, and fighting enemies in a dark and oppressive environment that evokes the atmosphere of 90s-era horror games. The sequel maintains the aesthetics and mechanics that made the first game popular, but with graphical and gameplay improvements to offer an even more immersive and terrifying experience. The story and game design seek to capture the essence of classic survival horror, combining elements of psychological terror with confrontations against monsters and exploration of detailed environments.

There is no release date for now. It will arrive in PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC at some point in the 2024.

Via: IGN