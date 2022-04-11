Gregorio tames the Olympic silver specialty in 7’46 ”01 (first time trial of 2022) and beats the former world champion Detti. In the 100 sl, the first time trial in the world also for the Turinese, pass bis for the Roman in 1500

Greg worldwide. The 800 of the blue selections for Budapest underway in Riccione belong to the Olympic vice-champion and the reigning world champion. They are by Gregorio Paltrinieri in 7’46 “01 exactly what the federal time limit claims, while Gabriele Detti is second in 7’48” and is continuing the relaunch operation with confidence after a complicated 2021. The Leghorn starts in front up to 200 (1’53 “48), then it is the Olympian of 1500 who sets the pace for the race, passing 3’52” 80, 5’49 “17 and controlling the former training twin. For the pupil and nephew of Del Moro, the European pass collected with the time limit together with Luca De Tullio (7’49 “19) and Lorenzo Galossi (still a phenomenon with the junior record 7’49” 76) is sure, we’ll see if there will be a bonus as deserves a champion who was in Budapest 2017 the king of the world in the specialty alternating also in the European record with a Paltrinieri still capable of imposing his charisma and his technical caliber, capable of passing from victories in the bottom to the domination in the tub in a flash. At the end of the evening, Greg’s time limit is discussed at the poolside: but it shouldn’t be a coincidence because 7’46 “01 – compared to 7’46” 00, updated this year after 7’46 “0 to the tenth to go to Tokyo, expected until they have decided to reintroduce cents and not in all races – it is a super time trial, so much so that it is first in the world. “Am I not qualified for a dime? I’m quite sorry, I’ll try to do a nice 1500 … ”Greg smiled. The federal note underlines the fact that “times are down to the hundredth”. See also Athletic trainer receives 30 accusations of sexual abuse

Mixed Leghorns – The 200 medley is in 2’11 ”94 by Sara Franceschi who touches the time limit of 2’10 beating Anna Pirovano and Ilaria Cusinato, on the way to recovery. A leading race, like her, engaging the right breaststroke gear in 33 ”62 and asking for the specialty as in the 400.

The 200 mixed men are by a dissatisfied Alberto Razzetti author of 1'58" 70, who came out in the second he starts while in the first Lorenzo Glessi was preferred, then second in 2'00 "54.

What a sprint – The world scream is also launched by Alessandro Miressi in the 100 sl who hooks the British Lewis Burras to the top of the 2022 ranking, the only one who has fallen below 48 ”this season together with the Turin giant short course world champion. Mire passes in a fabulous 22 “84 and touches in 47” 88, not far from his 47 “45. “I wanted to make the time, never swam at this level in spring, it’s a lot of stuff” said Satta’s student who has really wide margins. “If I leave like this …” confirms the Lungagnone. Second is Lorenzo Zazzeri in 48 ”45, third manuel Frigo, the other Olympic silver in relay in 48” 50, fourth is Leonardo Deplano (48 ”68), quartet that breaks the world pass. See also The first Champions Isl without Faith restarts from the US with many new features

Simona Quadarella also hits the second world pass in the 1500s of which she is world champion in caria: her 15’59 “32 is below the 16 minutes required by the federation to stamp the ticket after the one in the 800. The time trial of the Roman coached by Christian Minotti is the fourth world championship of the season after Katie Ledecky’s 15’39 “45 (USA), 15’58” 43 by the Chinese Li Bingjie (15’58 “43) and 15’59” 15 by the Russian Anstasia Kirpitchnikova, which will not be able to compete in light of the banning of the Russian flag. A start in 4’11 “, and a passage to 800 for the Olympic bronze in 8’28” 55.

Company record – In the 4×100 mixed women the Fiamme Gialle improve the Italian club record of the 2015 Aniene in 3’59 “85 (4’01” 64) with this quartet Scalia 1’00 “29, Castiglioni 1’05” 23, Biasibetti 59 “24, Tarantino 55” 09. Among the men the Aniene wins in 3’36 “08 with Bietti 55” 61, Martinenghi 58 “23, Faraci 53” 59, Deplano 48 “65. See also Pellegrini: “The world calendar is too compressed. My job? Now he's at the Cio ... "

I am a golden retriever, “the blonde” Lea, and a Newfoundland, “the dark” Gastone, the living mascots of the European Championships in Rome in August. The choice of the aquatic world, which expressed 43,064 preferences between facebook and the official site, resulted in an extraordinary ex aequo that rewards two complementary dogs for breed, sex, appearance and colors. Presenting them today before the finals were Massi Rosolino (historic former blue dog) and Filippo Magnini, Italian champions of 60 and 54 international medals. Filo will then award Miressi. “The decision to propose a living mascot stems from the desire to spread the very important role of lifeguards and the swimming section for the rescue of Federnuoto, further fueling the curiosity and interest of children and therefore of families”, says president Paolo Barelli. There is a curious precedent in swimming about dogs: in the 1990s, the industrialist Maurizio Mian and his German shepherd caused a sensation. The dog Gunther, after having inherited a fortune from a German noblewoman, became president of Livorno Swimming at the time coached by Stefano Morini. Later he also became honorary president of Pisa football (2002). A real dynasty with Gunther fourth, son of Gunther third, who continued his mandate in the world of sport.

