Tomorrow afternoon it will be Fognini-Tsitsipas, clash between princes, in the second round of the Masters 1000 in Monte Carlo. Fabio made history in 2019, becoming the first Italian to win a 1000 title, Stefanos fulfilled his dream, appearing in the golden register of the tournament, on the same fields that had seen mother Yulia Salnikova, former tennis player at the time, protagonist of the USSR and daughter of Sergei Salnikov, football Olympian in Melbourne 1956. From her maternal family, Stefanos, she took the discipline, the application, from her father Apostolos, also a tennis player at the ITF and Challenger level, the technique. “They are my two souls that merge” Stefanos told us some time ago.