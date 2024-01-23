by VALERIO BARRETTA

Palou only sees IndyCar

At 26 years old Alex Palou he gave up on his dreams. The Spanish driver, who has pursued Formula 1 for years (and like everyone else), broke the agreement he had with McLaren in the summer, preferring to concentrate exclusively on IndyCar, a championship won for the second time at the end of the 2023 season with the team Chip Ganassi.

The 1997-born player, after tearing up his contract with McLaren, received a lawsuit for 23 million dollars. Yet he seems calm and – on the eve of the 24 Hours of Daytona in which he will participate with the Cadillac Racing team – he spoke about the tear with the Woking team.

Palou's words

“I did the simulator tests and there were no signs that it would open any doors for me in F1“, these are the words reported by Associated Press. “I'm too old to wait and see if someone gets hurt so I can get my chance. Pato can wait for someone to get hurt“.

McLaren believes in O'Ward

Palou's reference is obviously to Pato O'Ward. The Mexican is two years younger than the reigning champion and also races in IndyCar, but with the Arrow McLaren SP team. O'Ward is also a reserve for the Woking team in F1, where he replaced Palou after the split between the two parties. The Mexican will share duties with Rio Hirakawa and represents an interesting foothold for F1 to grow in the Central American market considering that Sergio Perez does not have a certain future in the Circus after the end of the 2024 season.