Who was the couple found dead in the house in Agropoli and what emerged about the situation they were experiencing

In these hours the police are carrying out all the necessary investigations into the affair couple found lifeless in their home in Agropoli. The hypothesis is that of the crime, which ended with an extreme gesture, but other possibilities are not excluded either.

From the first investigations in the house, the investigators would have found well two knives, both with traces of blood. For this reason, the involvement of third parties.

Annalisa Rizzo she was 43 years old and was employed in the bank. The husband, however, Vincenzo Carnicelli he was 63 years old and worked as a pizza chef. He had gone to work in a club in Germany and had recently returned home.

From what emerged the two were doing the paperwork for one consensual separation. However, something then happened between them, which unfortunately led to very serious consequences.

The events occurred around 9.45am, Monday 22 January. Her 13-year-old daughter was in her room sleeping. The woman's parents, failing to contact her by phone, they went to check, but that's exactly when they did the heartbreaking discovery.

Annalisa was lifeless and close to her, even the body of the husband. The family members promptly alerted the police and immediately took action brought out the little girl from the house.

Couple found lifeless, what emerged from the first investigations

For investigators at the moment the most plausible hypothesis is that of a crime and an extreme gesture. However, given the dynamics of the facts, for now they do not exclude the others either slopes.

It would seem that Annalisa tried to defend oneself in every way. However, it turned out to be fatal for her slash in the throat areawhich in the end left her no escape.

Today, Tuesday 23 January, the autopsies on both bodies. The family's neighbors describe them as people quiet and reserved. They have never noticed any problems, but now only further investigations will provide concrete answers on what happened in the family home.