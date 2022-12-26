When the rumors of a relationship between Palomas Cuevas and Luis Miguel began, everything seemed like a misinterpretation of the good relationship that both have had for decades. However, the absence of denials and the information offered by the designer’s leading magazine set off all the alarms. Since then, on a recurring basis, news about trips, dinners, nights in hotels, in short, plans in common as a couple in which, however, absolute secrecy reigns. The last thing we know is that they have been shopping for Christmas, in Madrid specifically, in a shopping center where they were allowed to be after closing time to be able to enjoy themselves away from the eyes of the curious and, of course, from the targets of the photographers.

At the beginning of December they already pointed out from their environment that they would spend part of the festivities together, as it seems to be happening. Paloma and Luis Miguel arrived at the shopping center around nine at night and were in a VIP office until closing time. Now, without customers and with all the stores at their disposal, they took the opportunity to shop in privacy. As has been reported, they behaved naturally, walking hand in hand through the most exclusive firms. Thus, until one in the morning, approximately.

At the moment neither of them has confirmed their romance, but from their environment it seems that they do take it for granted. Of course, they also point out that they do not intend to make it public or allow themselves to be photographed easily. The relationship between the Mexican singer and the designer goes back a long way since the artist’s father, Luisito Rey, was a great follower of the bullfighter Victoriano Valencia, father of Paloma Cuevas. Both shared a deep friendship that she united their families and that she also shared with Enrique Ponce who, not in vain, is godfather to the eldest son of Sol de México.

After their separation, Paloma Cuevas and Enrique Ponce decided to lead their lives in very different ways. While she opted for silence, he became the absolute protagonist of the social chronicle with his new partner, the young law student from Almería Ana Soria. So much was the commotion that the bullfighter decided to first abandon social networks and, later, the arenas. As the months passed, the waters calmed down and it seems that today the ex-marriage, who has two daughters in common, maintains a cordial relationship. In any case, although more discreet, Ponce continues with his life next to Ana Soria and it is easy to see them walking the dogs around his house or sailing during the summer. However, Paloma has chosen to offer only discreet interviews in which she talks mostly about her work as a designer.

Of course, last September, an alleged message from Paloma Cuevas went viral in which she angrily criticized Luis Miguel’s ex and the current couple from Ponce while announcing a future wedding with the singer. She claimed that her account had been hacked. It’s a shame that she left the world of the heart without a wedding and without controversy.