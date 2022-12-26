Dubai Police arrested 432 international wanted persons during the last two years, involved in various criminal crimes, including prominent leaders and members of criminal organizations and accused in cases including premeditated murder, money laundering and armed robbery, one of whom is an international drug smuggler nicknamed “the ghost” for his 10-year escape from justice. Years due to his exceptional skill in disguise, in addition to the leader of the Italian mafia gang “Camorra” and his most prominent assistant who specializes in assassinations.

The Internationally Wanted Department of the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations in Dubai Police handed over 397 wanted persons from the total number of internationally arrested suspects, while it recovered 65 wanted persons from abroad, who were involved in crimes that included premeditated murder, armed robbery, assault leading to death, theft of jewelry, and other financial issues. It contains 517 million and 981 thousand and 823 dirhams.

The Director of the General Department of Investigations and Criminal Investigations, Major General Jamal Salem Al-Jallaf, said that all the wanted persons who were arrested were skilled in disguising and disguising themselves, and were keen to change their places of residence in order to avoid being caught. To the Public Prosecution to complete investigations and take legal measures related to the extradition mechanism against them.

He added that the administration exchanged 1,830 international information through the National Office of the Ministry of the Interior, with member states of Interpol, and participated through this international criminal cooperation in international operations to control global criminal gangs and organizations, including Operation “Desert Light” in cooperation with the Spanish, French, Belgian, Dutch and American police. , and the European Criminal Police Organization, and managed during the operation to seize two of the gang leaders in Dubai,

It also managed to apprehend a prominent criminal named Denis Matoshi, head of the Latin Campania Bello organization, in an operation called “Los Blancos”, which was carried out at zero hour and was agreed upon with police agencies in 10 countries, which resulted in the overthrow of 20 wanted gang leaders in one fell swoop. Italy, Albania, Germany, Spain, Hungary, Greece, Romania, the Netherlands, the Emirates and Britain.

He pointed out that by exchanging information with the Italian authorities and “Interpol”, regarding Matuchi, who is in Dubai, a working team was formed of officers and members of the General Department of Criminal Investigation and Investigation, represented by the Department of Wanted for Research and Investigation, and officers working in the Criminal Data Analysis Center to follow up on his movements. Then he was arrested and handed over.

He added that the administration also arrested an international smuggler named Moufid Bushibi, who is 39 years old, and is known as “Move.” He is one of the largest importers of hashish in France, and one of the most dangerous elements. The French authorities describe him as a “ghost”, due to his absence from public view for 10 years.

He stated that the red notice was issued against the accused by Interpol this year on charges of belonging to dangerous criminal organizations and drug trafficking, indicating that the work teams were able to arrest him after he entered the country’s territory impersonating another person, using official documents (passport and travel visa).

He pointed out that the administration also contributed to apprehending the head of the Italian Camorra mafia and his personal assistant specialized in carrying out assassinations, and apprehending the leader of the British Colin Gunn gang specialized in drug trafficking crimes, whose criminal activity includes murders and assaults, and is considered one of the most dangerous British gangs, and he was handed over to the British authorities.