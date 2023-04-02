Just like Easter, the date of Palm Sunday also varies each year

Among the many traditions associated with the so-called Easter Triduumone of the most important is certainly the Sunday before Easter: that of Palms.

Palm Sunday 2023: because it’s April 2nd — The date of Palm Sunday it varies every year depending on when Lent begins, which, we remind you, starts after Carnival and ends The Holy thursday. Since Palms is always celebrated a week before Easter, this year, since Easter is April 9, Palm Sunday is the 2nd.

what does palm sunday symbolize — According to the Catholic rite, it is celebrated on Palm Sunday the triumphal entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem. Tradition has it that this happens with the Son of God riding a donkey, acclaimed by a crowd of faithful waving twigs and palm leaves. For this reason, this Sunday is called Palm Sunday. With this party, therefore, remember that Jesus was going to his death. Thus, for Catholics, Palm Sunday indicates the beginning of Holy Weekor the seven days preceding Easter and during which the various celebrations that lead to the passion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ take place.

the celebration — Palm Sunday is celebrated with a special mass, in which the priest blesses palm or olive branches. All before starting in procession until the continuation of the liturgy inside the church. The symbols of this anniversary are the palm and the olive branch because they symbolize the acclamation and triumph as well as the immortality of Christ. In church the mass recited is a long reading of the so-called Passionor the story of the Passion of Jesus Christ, come on Gospels of Mark, of Luke, or of Matthewaccording to the liturgical year. During this particular celebration the priest wears red.