Sports programming for this Sunday, April 2, 2023

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Vinicius Junior
Vinicius Junior
Great activity in international football.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
ESPN Bonus
7 AM Football from Spain, Celta de Vigo vs. Almeria.
9 AM Rugby, Women’s Six Nations, England vs. Italy.
11:20 AM Soccer of Spain, Villarreal vs. Real society.
DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
9:15 AM Soccer from Spain, Real Madrid vs. Real Valladolid.
ESPN
8 AM Premier League, West Ham vs. Southampton.
10:30 a.m. Newcastle vs. Manchester United.
1:30 PM Ligue 1, PSG vs. lyons.
ESPN3
8 AM Serie A, Monza vs. lazio.
10 AM Ligue 1, Monaco vs. Strasbourg.
ESPN4
8:30 a.m. Bundesliga, Köln vs. Borussia M’gladbach.
ESPN2
1:30 PM Serie A, Napoli vs. Milan.
6 PM MLB, Texas Rangers vs. Philadelphia Phillies.
WIN SPORTS+
4 PM Colombian soccer, América de Cali vs. Jaguars.
6:10 PM Union Magdalena vs. Golden Eagles.
8:20 p.m. Athletic Huila vs. Deportivo Cali.
SPORTS
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Sports #programming #Sunday #April
Leave a Reply