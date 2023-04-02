Sunday, April 2, 2023
Sports programming for this Sunday, April 2, 2023

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 2, 2023
in Sports
0
Sports programming for this Sunday, April 2, 2023


Great activity in international football.

ESPN Bonus
7 AM Football from Spain, Celta de Vigo vs. Almeria.
9 AM Rugby, Women’s Six Nations, England vs. Italy.
11:20 AM Soccer of Spain, Villarreal vs. Real society.

DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
​9:15 AM Soccer from Spain, Real Madrid vs. Real Valladolid.

ESPN
8 AM Premier League, West Ham vs. Southampton.
10:30 a.m. Newcastle vs. Manchester United.
1:30 PM Ligue 1, PSG vs. lyons.

ESPN3
8 AM Serie A, Monza vs. lazio.
10 AM Ligue 1, Monaco vs. Strasbourg.

ESPN4
8:30 a.m. Bundesliga, Köln vs. Borussia M’gladbach.

ESPN2
1:30 PM Serie A, Napoli vs. Milan.
6 PM MLB, Texas Rangers vs. Philadelphia Phillies.

WIN SPORTS+
​4 PM Colombian soccer, América de Cali vs. Jaguars.
6:10 PM Union Magdalena vs. Golden Eagles.
8:20 p.m. Athletic Huila vs. Deportivo Cali.

SPORTS

