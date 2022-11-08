The Platform of People Affected by the Mortgage of the Region of Murcia (PAH) asked the regional government on Tuesday to promote measures to increase the public stock of affordable rental housing that raises the current figure of 2.5% in the Region of Murcia. The platform requires the Community to guarantee the right of access to housing in a statement released one day after the presentation of the Study on access to housing 2022 carried out by the UMU at the request of the Ministry of Development and Infrastructure.

The organization highlights that the preference for home ownership that this report underlines “was sung, since it is the culture that has been instilled in us since time immemorial, and it was also the one that the counselor was looking for to justify future actions.”

The Ministry of Public Works recalls that the option of creating a public housing stock for rent is “the least demanded option by the population according to the UMU study.” This is found in the report below other proposals for which citizens were asked, such as promoting the construction or rehabilitation of rental housing, increasing legal certainty for the landlord by guaranteeing the collection of rent, tax relief for tenants or direct aid to tenants.

For its part, the PAH considers that the high rental prices are determined “largely by the speculation of the large holders who, consciously, keep important parts of their park off the market so that the supply remains scarce and the high prices, since keeping houses off the market does not penalize them». For this reason, he points out as “essential” the drafting of a new Housing Law that grants it the status of “essential social good”, as well as a tax reform “that penalizes speculation”. This law must also include “price control mechanisms that prevent scandalous increases in the renewal of the contract,” says the platform.

In addition, it considers that the conclusions of the study need to add “some of the important problems generated by the acquisition of a home ownership” such as the “almost eternal” duration of the loans and “the difficulties in the event of divorce of couples with a mortgage , since both members of the couple continue to be debtors to the bank”, among others. Finally, he stresses that the “bad assessment” of the Government’s housing policies is “logical”, because these “have not existed”.