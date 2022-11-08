The United States holds its mid-term elections this Tuesday, in which they renew all seats in the House of Representatives and one-third of those in the Senatewith polls predicting a Republican victory that would complicate Democrat Joe Biden’s remaining two years in office.

All the electoral centers of the 50 states are now open and the 331.5 million people of voting age are able to go to the polls to renew Congress.

With their vote, Americans will decide the renovation of a large part of the two chambers of Congress: the 435 seats that make up the House of Representatives (where deputies serve a two-year term) and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate (where it is six years and the date of your election varies).

In addition, the governorships of 36 states and a multitude of state and local positions, such as the Secretaries of State, are at stake.

Until now, the Democrats hold the majority in the House of Representatives and in the Senate, although with a minimal majority with half of the senators and the tiebreaker of the US vice president, Kamala Harris.

Since there is no central electoral authority in the United States and the Secretaries of State of each of the country’s 50 states are responsible for counting the votes, results may take days to be known.

Thus, after the closure of the voting centers, the winners will only be estimated based on the predictions of the large media and their exit polls. Follow the details of the day here.

The 50 states already vote in the US legislative elections In a country with nine time zones, the eastern state of Vermont was the first to open its centers, while the West Coast states were the last. The first polling stations to close will be those in Indiana and Kentucky at 6:00 p.m. local time in those states (11:00 p.m. GMT). The day passes without incident in a few

elections in which more than 10,000 electoral officials ensure their integrityaccording to official figures.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from AFP and EFE