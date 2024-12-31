The president of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Pagehas called for “unity and hope” to celebrate these holidays and face 2025 abandoning “frontism and populism, sometimes installed in the institutions themselves”. In this way, he urged us to put aside the “delusional twitching” and recalled that unity “is what makes us strong.”

During his traditional New Year’s message, which was staged again at the Fuensalida Palace in Toledo, headquarters of the regional Presidency, García-Page made it clear that “we are not individual beings lost in the world. “We are society, we are collective, we are family and we are fellow citizens.” In the case of Castilla-La Mancha, furthermore, we are a region “of feelings” that has “self-esteem and a clear awareness of what it is”, within a “much larger community, which is Spain.”

The regional president, who He began his message with words of affection for the residents of Letur, Mira and Villel de Mesaas well as for the rest of those affected by DANA last October, also warning of the “permanent and increasingly repetitive message” that the climate gives us, he highlighted that in this land “we strive to go at our own pace , working from stability, moderation, tranquility and certainty”, which translates into growth in population, employment and number of companies. “This is a region that can propose to recover these municipalities and, of course, recover the time lost in history,” he assured.

In the same way, García-Page has invited us to "transform the pain and memory for the victims, for all the deceased, for all those affected, into a longing, into a recovery purpose, as quickly as possible", even being "exemplary" to demonstrate that "things can be done well in the midst of immense pain and tragedy."









In another vein, the head of the regional Executive has defended that in the year 2025 “we can and must begin to remind ourselves of what have been the three decisive and most important years in the history of Spain. the three years of the political transitionfrom a dictatorship to democracy.

In his opinion, they were a few years “of many agreements, many transfers and much mutual understanding» and «the only way to celebrate these three years properly, especially thinking about the young people who did not experience it and who have to learn what happened, is to do so by trying to imitate it, trying to be another mirror in that time of transition», has reflected.

For this reason, he has warned that «We cannot celebrate it if we do it half against the other halfor the Transition is made and used as an element or thrown weapon”, and has criticized that “those who are attacking equality the most, those who deny it the most, are those who want privileges, be they people or territories. Actually, “What they want is to end the unit.”he lamented.

Also, the Castilian-Manchego president has stressed the importance of continuing to grow, but with the objective of sharing. «The key is to grow to share. That is why the two crucial elements of the Constitution that we are going to begin to celebrate at the top of our lungs next year are unity and equality», García-Page pointed out, before reiterating that «without unity, it is very difficult for us to aspire to have equality. But, if we do not aspire to have equality, it is clearly impossible for us to maintain unity.

Likewise, he has expressed his desire that in the future “it is clear that staying united is the greatest guarantee so that we can work for equality among all” and has invited us to believe in ourselves “in a future in which we can continue growing”, setting up new companies, generating projects and dreams “that mean the course of life towards a fundamental objective: that each one can realize themselves as a person,” he noted.

During his speech, García-Page also highlighted «the work of all those who have already left us and those we have to rememberwho made a great effort in difficult times so that today we can have well-being, capabilities and an immensely better future than what they had.

«If we all decide that in 2025 what unites us is more important than what separates us, I have no doubt that next year we will be able to celebrate many good things. That is my great wish. Happy holidays to all and a very prosperous year 2025”, concluded the regional president.