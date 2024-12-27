Cayetana Guillén Cuervo, as president of the Academy of Performing Artshas one of the busiest and most interesting agendas, full of various cultural projects. She combines her role as presenter and president of the Academy with that of actress and we have recently been able to see her in Pandataria. A romantic play which brings together artistic elements such as dance and the history of World War II.

Among his leisure dates was a very special one: Isabel Pantoja’s concert in Madrid on December 26. A show in the middle of Christmas, where around 2,500 people attended to listen to several of the singer’s classics, such as Sailor of Lights either Today I want to confess.

The evening was a complete success for Pantoja. The celebrities who attended the event did not go unnoticed, such as Guillén Cuervo, who monopolized all the cameras’ spotlights during his posing at the photocall. Likewise, he took the opportunity to give statements to journalists from Europa Press, sending a message of support to Raphael after his diagnosis of brain lymphoma.

Without a doubt, the presence of the actress was one of the most talked about of the night, Not only because of his closeness to the press, but he also made an impact with a daring and avant-garde look.

Cayetana Guillén Cuervo surprises with a ‘cute’ style

Cayetana Guillén Cuervo at Starlite Chrismas D.R.

For this occasion, Cayetana decided to opt for high-top boots, black pantyhose and a groundbreaking ‘babydoll’ dress. An impeccable set that radiates casualness and that will be an essential for fashion victims. of this winter season.

It is worth mentioning that the famous woman is a constant activist against ageism. It is for this reason that the outfit, beyond a style statement, was also a message of female empowerment.

For a couple of years now, lhe ‘cute’ trend has been hitting the fashion industry hard. Also known as ‘kawaii’, this stylistic line of Japanese origin evokes adorable characters with characteristics related to fantasy. For all the ‘it girls’ who are looking for a similar piece, we leave some recommendations so you can wear an outfit this trendy

velvet dress

Sandro dress in El Corte Inglés elcorteingles.es

In the catalog of El Corte Inglés we found a piece by Sandro. It features fluid velvet, long sleeves, a contrasting detachable satin collar with pearl detail and a slightly flared skirt. He price is 325 euros and you have it here.

With shirt collar

H&m dress Hm.com

The store H&M has a ‘low cost’ dress available. The model is made with a shirt collar in cotton poplin, short sleeves with a hidden zipper and a button at the nape of the neck. He price is 29.99 euros (Ref: 1262327001).





Long sleeve

Waitting dress on Amazon amazon.es

The signature Waiting has a ‘kawaii’ model on the Amazon platform. The garment consists of long sleeves, black velvet inspired by Asian fashion and with a red option. The price is 29.99 euros and you can buy it here.

