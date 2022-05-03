The irrigators of the Transfer do not believe that today there will be changes in the Tajo Plan, which will be submitted to the vote of the Water Council of this demarcation and which includes a progressive increase in the ecological flows in Aranjuez from 6 to 8.6 cubic meters per second for the next five years. The document is expected to be approved, except for surprises, and will go to the Ministry’s General Directorate of Water to continue with the processing.

The next step will be the convening of the National Water Council, which must debate and vote on all the basin hydrological plans. Subsequently, a mandatory but non-binding report will be requested from the Council of State.

Finally, it will be the Council of Ministers that approves these plans by decree, probably before the summer. Meanwhile, the Ministry will have to agree on the plans for the Segura and the Tagus, which ‘collide’ due to the projected cut of the Transfer by some 105 hectometers per year, which would cause a high impact on the Segura basin.

The PP attacks the Murcian socialists and says that José Vélez must demand that “this outrage” be paralyzed in the Region



The president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Ximo Puig, insisted yesterday that they will once again present “technically and legally supported” arguments against the new Transfer cut. “There is always time for dialogue and for negotiation,” he said. “With total emphatic: I believe that we have legal, political, social and economic reasons to continue defending our position in the field in which it is necessary,” he told journalists in Dolores (Alicante) together with the Minister of Agriculture, Mireia Mollà.

He reiterated that his government “never” will agree with decisions that go against the irrigators and, therefore, will act accordingly.

The PP blames the PSOE



The executive secretary of Water of the PPRM, Jesús Cano, indicated that if the Tajo Plan is approved today without taking into account the allegations, “the Murcian PSOE and José Vélez will be guilty of one of the greatest attacks on the Region.” He added that if Vélez’s position “is sincere”, he should demand “the cessation of this senseless outrage because, otherwise, they will be doing irreparable damage to thousands of families who live from agriculture.” He pointed out that, in addition, the supply in homes is at risk, since the Transfer accounts for more than 40% of the supply.

The president of La Mancha asks for caution because the last word will be from the Council of Ministers, which is “flour from another bag”



He asked the PSOE to support President López Miras’s proposal that a central public body be the one to thoroughly review the Plan del Tajo “because the current approach only responds to ideological criteria, never to technical criteria.”

Garcia-Page Optimism



The president of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, was optimistic and hopes that today “an important solution to part, not all, of the problems that the Tagus has” will be achieved.

“We come from a very ugly position, from a Memorandum that was raised at another time, from my predecessor, which left the autonomous community at the foot of the horses and that has even made us lose sentences only for that decision.”

“We can celebrate it tomorrow (for today) and I hope it will be like that, because otherwise we would enter a situation of auger in all hydrological planning,” he said. He considered that if the approach with the Government of Spain goes ahead, he will reserve “the possibility of later making some superior proposals for conciliation and agreement, and for joint collaboration with the Spanish Levante.” However, he asked for caution because the Tagus Hydrological Plan has to be ultimately approved by the Council of Ministers, “which is also another matter.”