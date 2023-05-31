Pagani continues to carry on with his idea on electric. The door to a battery-powered hypercar has never been completely closed, but the San Cesario sul Panaro-based automaker continues to reiterate how it’s not the right time yet to make its debut, despite the fact that the first hint of development of a car of this type arrived five years ago.

It’s not time yet

“Our goal is to create a lightweight electric vehicle, something that unites all the models we produce even today – declared to the microphones of Top Gear Christopher Pagani, son of the founder of the company Horacio – It’s important have a special feeling while driving, which can sometimes be called ‘amusement’ and other times ‘pleasure’. But weight is definitely our first question mark. So probably, nowadays with the existing technology, we could not create the electric Pagani in the way we would like”.

Weight is an issue

The question of weight is therefore the main one obstacle to the development of the first electric Pagani. In any case, this development could continue to be carried out despite all the current limitations, waiting for the right time to get the car into production. In view of the future, Christopher Pagani has opened up to a potential expansion of the partnership with Mercedes-Benz for the sharing of EV components: “We are having constant meetings with Mercedes-Benz and AMG, we are evaluating. At the moment they are our official partners, but only when we need to build an all-electric car we will make the final decision”.

Trust the V12

This means that, at least until that moment, Pagani will remain true to its 6.0-litre twin-turbo V12 from AMG. “How long will we have the V12? It really depends on how the regulations go – concluded the son of Horacio Pagani – We know that small manufacturers will be able to continue targeting us until at least 2035. But we are not afraid to approach another powertrain in the future. We just need to know what the rules will be“.