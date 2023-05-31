The new season of XFactor is ready to open its doors and, after the rumors that Tananai or Lazza took Dargen D’Amico’s place at the judges’ table, we witness a reconfirmation and a long-awaited return.

The cast has just been confirmed: Dargen D’Amico, Morgan, Fedez and Ambra Angiolini will be the judges of XFactor 2023 and, as presenter, we see Francesca Michielin again.

The new season will officially kick off in September on Now TV but, in the meantime, enthusiasm is already being felt within the cast. Here are the words of Antonella D’Errico, Executive Vice President Content of Sky Italia:

“We kick off The X Factor 2023 with stronger energy and conviction than ever before. A show that is the backbone of Sky entertainment, a paradigm for a new way of making and understanding the show, capable of living not only on TV but widely on all media, thanks to the work and talent of extraordinary artists and professionals, on and off the screen. We are happy to have back with us that explosion of talent that is Francesca Michelin, who last year passed one of the most complex and intriguing exams of her career with freshness and personality. And we are ready to kick off a show that is a gigantic, contemporary and constantly evolving machine, but always with its feet firmly in its own history: we welcome back Morgan, who is a piece of X Factor history, ad flank the talent of Fedez – in his seventh X Factor – and of Ambra and Dargen.»

A historic return to Morganleader of the band Bluvertigo, who won 5 editions of XFactor as judge between 2008 and 2014. Another now titanic presence is that of Fedeznow in its seventh edition.

Audition recordings will be held on 11, 12, 18 and 19 June at the Allianz Cloud in Milan. If you are ever interested in participating as an audience, we invite you to visit the site of XFactor Italy.