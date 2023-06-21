Taiwan | BBC: Teachers accused of drugging children – “Children are crying about leg cramps”

The cough medicine given to preschoolers contained strong addictive drugs.

For preschoolers the investigation into the child drug case is stirring in Taiwan, reports British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

Teachers at a preschool in New Taipei City are accused of drugging children with cough medicines that contain phenobarbital and benzodiazepines.

The police have been investigating the case for weeks, but have not yet found out why the children were given addictive cough medicines.

The preschool was ordered to close on June 12. Its directors have been fined $4,872. The police arrested and interrogated the principal and five teachers, but later released them on bail.

The scandal has mobilized local families and people have gathered outside the administrative buildings to demonstrate their opinion. On Sunday, hundreds of people joined a demonstration demanding more transparency in police criminal investigations.

The BBC reports that a separate case was also revealed on Monday, in which the local health agency found four doctors guilty of abusing phenobarbital in the treatment of 20 children.

They were suspended for six months and fined $46,000.

The locals as parents’ concerns grow, the New Taipei City Hospital has begun offering free blood tests for preschool children to trace traces of sedatives.

The father of a 5-year-old child interviewed by the BBC says that several parents had noticed during the New Year’s holiday in February that the children have withdrawal symptoms.

“Some parents noticed that their children had become irritable and restless during the holidays, screamed in their sleep and even cried because of leg cramps,” he says.

The children told their parents that the teachers had fed them an unknown drink. The parents complained about the incident to the police in April-May.

After the complaints that came in June, the authorities launched an investigation and found psychoactive substances in the bodies of at least eight children.

Phenobarbital

Benzodiazepines, on the other hand, belong to the class of antidepressants and are most often used to treat severe anxiety.

Medicines are highly addictive and their overdose can cause drowsiness and shortness of breath.