Paderno Massacre, the details of the triple homicide. The killer waited for the carabinieri with a bloody knife in his hand

Richard he confessed the triple homicidethe 17-year-old collapsed and told in detail that he was the one who committed the massacre in Paderno Dugnano last Sunday, he first killed the little brother 12 years old, then the mother of 48 and finally the father of 51.”I thought one stab would be enough to kill“. In the plan that had been hatching in his head for days, perhaps months, Riccardo imagined that his father, mother and brother Lorenzo would collapse lifelessly at the first thrust of the blade. Like in a video game. “Instead I understood that it wasn’t like that. For this reason I hit them several times. I felt them suffering and I didn’t want to“.

It is a terrible confession, that of Riccardo C., the 17-year-old self-confessed perpetrator of the massacre. A triple crime – reports Il Corriere della Sera – “still without a precise motive from a judicial point of view” but that the investigators are also investigating “from a political point of view sociological“. Because after having questioned relatives and friends” “no warning of consequences of this level emerged”. A boy – continues Il Corriere – “like many others”, without previous reports, without head shotswithout ever adopting violent attitudes. Scholar, worried about math debt for which just yesterday – the day after the murder of his mother, father and little brother – he was supposed to take a make-up exam. “But he wasn’t overly worried,” repeats his maternal grandfather.

Among the things reported – even if Riccardo himself does not relate it to the triple crime – there is also a reference to his “desire to go and fight in Ukraine“. An element on which computer checks will now be carried out by the Carabinieri. “I wanted to tell that she had been a mother to kill my father and my brother Lorenzo. Then I would have said that I had hit her with the knife”, this was his initial plan. He had been studying the details for days. After he had finished abusing the bodies of his family members, the 17-year-old says he “took the knife and stuck it in his pillow“. Then he takes the blade again and goes down to the street to call 112. He says that the thought of exterminating the family he had been “hatching it all day” on Saturday: “Then it exploded“.