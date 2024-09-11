Nitro Blaze 7 is Acer’s first-generation AI gaming laptop. It weighs 670 grams and is ideal for gaming on the go.

Nitro Blaze 7 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS processor, as well as Ryzen AI that optimizes performance and responsiveness in a wide range of games and applications.

It has a 7-inch Full HD IPS touchscreen that supports AMD FreeSync Premium technology and a 144Hz refresh rate to deliver ultra-smooth scenes from your favorite games.

With these features, you can enjoy improved visuals and responsive controls while enjoying your favorite AAA titles. Windows 11 is the operating system it runs on and features the new Acer Game Space app, which allows you to add games from multiple platforms such as Game Pass.

Acer Nitro Blaze 7 with an AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS processor

AMD technology enables an impressive total of 39 TOPS of AI, and Ryzen AI technology delivers optimized efficiency and support for on-device AI-powered capabilities.

Take advantage of AMD Radeon 780M graphics and Radeon Super Resolution on-panel for real-time graphical upscaling and lag-free experiences.

Similarly, the Nitro Blaze 7 also ensures smooth multitasking and ample space for games, multimedia content, and other files. It features 2TB of M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD storage and 16GB of 7500 MT/s LPDDR5x memory for faster data transfer speeds and bandwidth.

For high-speed connectivity, the Nitro gaming laptop supports Wi-Fi 6E and features multiple ports for seamless pairing of devices and accessories, including USB4 (Type-C) with fast charging, and a MicroSD card reader for expanded storage.

Comment on our Discord and don’t miss the news in Google NewsAlso, remember to follow us on Instagram.