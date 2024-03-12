In the last 48 hours, showgirl Ilary Blasi and television presenter celebrated two very important people in her life.

Double birthday at home Totti–Blasi. In the last 48 hours, showgirl Ilary Blasi and TV presenter celebrated two very important people in her life: her youngest daughter Isabel and his partner Bastian Muller. The organization of an exceptional itinerary could not be missed to dedicate quality time to the dearest people she has with her at the moment, her children and the man she currently shares a relationship with.

He was able to do very little for his daughter, given that she was with her father and there was certainly not enough time for her as she would have liked. With my partner, given the timing, there was the possibility of organizing a real luxury trip.

For Isabel it is theeighth birthday, and it arrived already on March 10th. The little girl celebrated with her father Francesco Totti, her “new family” (partner Noemi Bocchi and children) and the other members of the Totti family: Chanel and Melissa Monti (girlfriend of Cristian Totti, who is currently in Spain).

For Bastian, however, the celebrations began on March 12th with all the class possible for the occasion. Ilary Blasi has in fact organized a dream weekend in a luxurious spa in Switzerland. The couple is enjoying moments of relaxation in their five-star suite, equipped with a private jacuzzi and sauna. The cost per night of this paradise is almost 3 thousand euros.

While Ilary and Bastian cuddle in Swiss, Isabel had a peaceful birthday with her extended family. The little girl was surrounded by the love of her father Francesco, her new partner and her brothers. Obviously there is no lack of affection and love from the little girl's parents, at the center of a certainly unpleasant situation such as that of a birthday which does not see the presence of both parents.

In short, a holiday period and of joy for Ilary Blasi and her family. The presenter enjoys the serenity found at Bastian's side and her special relationship with her children. The dark period saw countless speculations and indiscretions even following the divorce agreements with Francesco Totti.