Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 11:10



| Updated 11:47 a.m.

The Pact for the Mar Menor platform warns of “an explosion of jellyfish in the lagoon during this last week of June.” This was notified by email to the Ministry of the Environment, the director of the Spanish Institute of Oceanography (IEO) and the spokesperson for the Scientific Committee.

In the letter they denounce that this matter, along with the whitish stain in front of the mouth of the Albujón boulevard, are “causing social alarm, since in the case of jellyfish, mainly, vacationers ask us if they are dangerous, if they filter the water and are beneficial, etc ». “We believe that we are not the right people to give an adequate scientific explanation so that fear disappears and hotel reservations are not cancelled, the sector of which is already quite affected,” they concluded from the Pacto por el Mar Menor platform.